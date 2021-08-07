THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Pasadena Teen Sent to Shock Trauma in Critical Condition After Shooting

| August 06, 2021, 09:53 PM

The Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 7800 Block of Levy Court in Pasadena about 9:15 pm onAugust 6, 2021 for a shooting.

On arrival, they found an unconscious 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

