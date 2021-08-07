Pasadena Teen Sent to Shock Trauma in Critical Condition After Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 7800 Block of Levy Court in Pasadena about 9:15 pm onAugust 6, 2021 for a shooting.

On arrival, they found an unconscious 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

