Overnight Fire Destroys Arnold Home

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a home on Mill Court in Arnold.

On Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:00 am, a neighbor called 911 about a house fire in the 100 block of Mill Court in Arnold. This call was quickly followed by additional 911 calls.

Firefighters arrived to find fire in the sunroom that had extended into both floors on the rear of the home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in under 30 minutes and remained on location for three hours extinguishing the fire completely.

Forty firefighters from Anne Arundel, Annapolis, and the Naval Support Activity fire departments assisted. There were no injuries to the residents or emergency responders. The estimated loss is approximately $400,000.

Two occupants are displaced as a result of the fire. The cause is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

