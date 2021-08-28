Odenton Man Stabbed To Death in Severn Domestic Dispute

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, at approximately 2:30 am, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way in Severn for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma to his upper torso. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. He has been identified as Eddie Dawson, 35, of Odenton.

Through investigation, it was learned the male victim had gone to an address in the area in an attempt to confront an ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. An ensuing assault between him and the current boyfriend left him fatally wounded. Detectives quickly located the suspect, identified as a 26-year old male from Harrisburg, PA. He has been arrested and charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Murder.

While an arrest has been made in this investigation the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Homicide Unit at: 410-222-4700.

This is the 13th homicide in Anne Arundel County in 2021.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB