Nominations Close Tonight for Annapolis Town Center’s “Little Bosses”

The first-ever “Little Bosses Festival” is coming to the Annapolis Town Center. On Sunday, October 3, an array of young, local entrepreneurs will show off and promote their business. If you have a family member, friend or have seen a “little boss”, give them a nomination! Nominations are open until August 31 at 11:59 p.m. A select group of “little bosses” will be chosen to participate.

All nominees must be 15-years-old or younger and be a Maryland resident.

