Memorial Scheduled for Late BOE Member Candace Antwine at North County High School

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County and Anne Arundel County Public Schools will hold a public tribute to late Board Member Candace C.W. Antwine on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at North County High School, located in Ms. Antwine’s former district at 10 E. First Avenue in Glen Burnie.

Ms. Antwine, who represented District 1 on the Board of Education, died of complications from deep vein thrombosis on July 16, 2021. She was 45.

Ms. Antwine was one of a group of four elected Board members to earn seats as the Board began its transition from a fully appointed body to a fully elected one. She was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board in November 2018 and took her oath of office on December 3, 2018. At the time of her death, Ms. Antwine was a member of the Board’s Policy and Equity committees. She had also served on various committees for the Maryland Association of Boards of Education.

“Ms. Antwine was incredibly proud of the work she did on our Board because she was doing it on behalf of all of our students,” Board President Melissa Ellis said. “She was a tireless voice and advocate for equity and inclusion and we will celebrate that legacy on August 25.”

Representatives of the Antwine family and the Board of Education are scheduled to speak at the tribute. Superintendent George Arlotto is also scheduled to offer remarks.

Following a short program, attendees will move to the school cafeteria, where they will have time to speak with members of Ms. Antwine’s family and others.

The event will be streamed live on AACPS’ YouTube channel, www.aapcs.org/youtube.

Source : AACPS

