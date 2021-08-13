Mejias-Brean Leads the Way in 8-6 Baysox Win

Four Bowie Baysox (51-34) recorded multi-hit games, led by Seth Mejias-Brean’s 2-for-3 night as they emerged victorious over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (43-44) on Thursday at Prince George’s Stadium by a final score of 8-6.

Bowie hit back-to-back solo homers in the first as Seth Mejias-Brean hit his third home run with the Baysox, and Kyle Stowers followed with a shot to right. Richmond took the lead in the fifth when Diego Rincones went deep for a two-run homer.

The Baysox regained the lead for good in the fifth, scoring three runs highlighted by a Cadyn Grenier solo home run. After Bowie added three more runs in the sixth, David Villar cut the Squirrel’s deficit to 8-6 with a two-run home run.

Mejias-Brean, Stowers, Johnny Rizer, and Grenier each recorded two hits. Grenier and Zach Watson each picked up two RBI. Grenier went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a double to go with his home run.

Drew Rom started for the Baysox and went five innings. He allowed five hits and four runs with three walks. Rom also struck out three batters. He picked up his second Double-A win and is now 2-0.

Ryan Conroy pitched three innings and gave up two hits, two runs and one walk. Conroy recorded four strikeouts. He also picked up his second hold.

Diogenes Almengo pitched in the ninth inning and earned his seventh save in a shutout inning. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Bowie has won two in a row and will look to make it three straight Friday night at 7:05. There will be two right handers on the mound as Blaine Knight (3-3, 4.07 ERA) gets the start for the Baysox against Akeel Morris (2-0, 7.45 ERA).

The Baysox are home from August 10th through 15th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. And after a series in Reading, they return on the 24th of August for a series with the Erie SeaWolves!

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports