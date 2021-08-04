Meeting Rooms at Libraries Can Now Be Booked Online at No Charge

Meeting rooms will reopen for public use starting Tuesday, September 7, officials for the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced. Community groups and other organizations can now begin making reservations for the month of September.

“The spaces inside our libraries are a vital community resource, and we are excited to resume this service for our customers,” said AACPL CEO Skip Auld.

In an effort to allow greater access to library meeting rooms for community organizations, the library’s Board of Trustees recently approved policy changes, including no longer charging fees for meeting room use. In the past, for-profit organizations were charged nominal fees. All types of groups may use the room, but there are restrictions regarding financial transactions.

Additionally, the booking process has changed to allow for more equitable use of library meeting rooms. Instead of opening up bookings only twice a year, reservations will now be available on a rolling basis with a new date opening each day at 10 am. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance through our online reservation service. Bookings for events held September 7– October 2, 2021 are now available.

Groups will be limited to one meeting per month, per location and organizations with two no-shows in a calendar year will be unable to book rooms at the library for one year. Visit the library’s website for complete details on booking a library meeting room.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB