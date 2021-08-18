Masks to be Required in ALL Indoor Spaces at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk announced today a policy update for those attending home football games this fall at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

All fans who are not fully vaccinated and are unable to maintain appropriate social distancing (6 feet) are required to wear a mask covering their mouth and nose. Fans who are fully vaccinated and prefer to not wear a mask may do so.

Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, in all indoor spaces at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium which includes restrooms, elevators, the indoor section of the club level in Akerson Tower, inside suites and the press box.

All game day staff at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be required to wear proper personal protective equipment to protect fans, the two teams, and other staff members. All game day staff will be required to complete a pre-event health screening questionnaire and temperature screening prior to entering the stadium.

A deep cleaning and sanitization of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is conducted before and after every event. During the game, there will be a concentration of cleaning in all high touch point areas throughout the stadium.

Anyone with Covid-19, Covid-19 symptoms or has been exposed to Covid-19 should not come to the stadium.

These policies will be evaluated and some or all could be modified as conditions improve both locally and nationally.

