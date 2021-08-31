Man Shot While Driving On Ritchie Highway in Severna Park

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting along Ritchie Highway in Severna Park early this morning that sent one man to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 31, 2021, at approximately 5:15 am, Anne Arundel County Police responded to an area hospital for a 23-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to an extremity.

The victim reported he was driving in the area of Jumpers Hole Road and Ritchie Highway at approximately 4:00 am when an unknown suspect shot him from a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim then went to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

