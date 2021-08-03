Longtime GM of Annapolis Boat Shows Retires. Sheila Jones Named New General Manager

It is of no surprise that the Annapolis Boat Shows have seen their fair share of changes over the last sixteen months. From a full year of canceled shows to the rebirth of their 2021 spring show as a combination of both power and sail. Yet, the biggest change is just on the horizon. In the midst of planning for the return of the fall shows, the Annapolis Boat Shows announces the promotion of Show Manager, Sheila Jones to General Manager on the heels of the retirement of longtime General Manager Paul Jacobs.

When reflecting on his time with the Shows, Jacobs said, “It has been an honor to have been the caretaker of these iconic events for the past dozen years,” said Jacobs. “I have always considered Annapolis a magical place and the boat shows to be the best of their kind….Fifty plus years of assembling a large temporary marina and a city of tents in three days to then make it disappear just as quickly takes incredibly detailed planning, capable supervision, and a Herculean effort from a large group of dedicated workers.”

“I am thrilled to continue the time-honored tradition of the Annapolis Boat Shows,” said Sheila Jones. “Working side by side with Paul was an absolute pleasure and I look forward to continuing on the legacy of these iconic shows.”

Local owners Peter Trogdon, Bob Crain, and Mary Ewenson have been involved with the Shows as exhibitors, vendors, consumers, and owners since the early days of the Shows and are looking forward to Sheila’s leadership. It is clear with this level of talent and such integral boating industry team members that the shows are in good hands.

“Sheila has been the Show Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows since 2013,” said Ewenson. “She’s the face of the Shows and has provided excellent leadership through the pandemic and the difficult cancelation of the 2020 shows. Naming her as General Manager was the obvious choice. She’s hit the ground running, and we’re looking forward to excellent fall shows on her watch.”

Annapolis welcomes a large and enthusiastic international crowd of boat lovers this fall at the United States Powerboat Show on October 7-10, 2021, and the United States Sailboat Show on October 14-18, 2021. Join us as top manufacturers display their latest models, tents are stocked with nautical gear and accessories, and industry representatives are ready and available to answer any questions.

