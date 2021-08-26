THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Singer/Songwriter Ray Weaver Returns to Killarney House on September 28th

| August 26, 2021, 10:37 AM

Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub in Davidsonville welcomes Ray Weaver back for an encore performance of “A Father’s Heart,” the tour that launched earlier this year, on Tuesday, September 28th.  The show will benefit EMBOLC, an organization that provides support to mothers of sensitive, challenged, and severely mentally ill children, adolescents, and adults. The event will cap off a month of celebration of Killarney House’s 20th anniversary as Davidsonville’s favorite Irish pub.

The Arc of Central Maryland

Ray Weaver is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and author from Pasadena, MD, who now resides in Denmark. “A Father’s Heart” is a collection of stories and lyrics that relate to the chronicles of family, life, and love. Weaver’s accounts of family life growing up in Maryland are touching, funny, and sometimes heartbreaking. In addition to the book, Ray tours locally, nationally, and internationally, performing a series of live concerts, mastering the art of storytelling and weaving those tales into a fantastic music experience. Ray’s wife Lotte, founded  EMBOLC and speaks at and facilitates workshops in companies and organizations and in public and political settings to increase awareness and understanding of mental health, severe mental illness, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Tickets are $20 per person and will be available at http://www.killarneyhousepub.com

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»