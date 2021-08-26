Local Singer/Songwriter Ray Weaver Returns to Killarney House on September 28th

Killarney House Irish Restaurant and Pub in Davidsonville welcomes Ray Weaver back for an encore performance of “A Father’s Heart,” the tour that launched earlier this year, on Tuesday, September 28th. The show will benefit EMBOLC, an organization that provides support to mothers of sensitive, challenged, and severely mentally ill children, adolescents, and adults. The event will cap off a month of celebration of Killarney House’s 20th anniversary as Davidsonville’s favorite Irish pub.

Ray Weaver is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and author from Pasadena, MD, who now resides in Denmark. “A Father’s Heart” is a collection of stories and lyrics that relate to the chronicles of family, life, and love. Weaver’s accounts of family life growing up in Maryland are touching, funny, and sometimes heartbreaking. In addition to the book, Ray tours locally, nationally, and internationally, performing a series of live concerts, mastering the art of storytelling and weaving those tales into a fantastic music experience. Ray’s wife Lotte, founded EMBOLC and speaks at and facilitates workshops in companies and organizations and in public and political settings to increase awareness and understanding of mental health, severe mental illness, and neuropsychiatric disorders.

Tickets are $20 per person and will be available at http://www.killarneyhousepub.com

