THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Businessman, Noel Smith, Announced Run For County Council, District 2

| August 27, 2021, 04:08 PM

Noel Smith, a local small businessman who operates a martial arts school in Glen Burnie’s Town Center, has announced his candidacy for Anne Arundel County Council District 2, which covers Glen Burnie, Millersville, and Severn.

The Arc of Central Maryland

“As a small businessman, it breaks my heart to see what our county government leadership has done to our communities,” said Smith. “Out-of-touch leaders like Steuart Pittman and Allison Pickard have raised taxes, shut down businesses, and turned their back on our neighborhoods. I am running to bring real leadership to the County Council.”

As a councilman, Smith has pledged to:

  • Roll back the Pickard/Pittman tax increases
  • Fight for a police substation for Glen Burnie and Millersville to keep the area safer
  • Renovate or Replace Glen Burnie High School
  • Propose a homelessness resource program targeting the Glen Burnie Town Center to address the homeless problem.

“We have seen what happens when out-of-touch, extreme politicians use county government to benefit liberal special interests: higher taxes, higher crime, and failing schools,” said Smith. “Residents in District Two need someone who fights for them.”

Smith and supporters will host a formal kick-off event this evening August 20th at the American Legion Post 40, 500 5th Ave SE, in Glen Burnie. The primary election for the County election is June 28, 2022.

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»