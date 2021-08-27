Local Businessman, Noel Smith, Announced Run For County Council, District 2

Noel Smith, a local small businessman who operates a martial arts school in Glen Burnie’s Town Center, has announced his candidacy for Anne Arundel County Council District 2, which covers Glen Burnie, Millersville, and Severn.

“As a small businessman, it breaks my heart to see what our county government leadership has done to our communities,” said Smith. “Out-of-touch leaders like Steuart Pittman and Allison Pickard have raised taxes, shut down businesses, and turned their back on our neighborhoods. I am running to bring real leadership to the County Council.”

As a councilman, Smith has pledged to:

Roll back the Pickard/Pittman tax increases

Fight for a police substation for Glen Burnie and Millersville to keep the area safer

Renovate or Replace Glen Burnie High School

Propose a homelessness resource program targeting the Glen Burnie Town Center to address the homeless problem.

“We have seen what happens when out-of-touch, extreme politicians use county government to benefit liberal special interests: higher taxes, higher crime, and failing schools,” said Smith. “Residents in District Two need someone who fights for them.”

Smith and supporters will host a formal kick-off event this evening August 20th at the American Legion Post 40, 500 5th Ave SE, in Glen Burnie. The primary election for the County election is June 28, 2022.

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB