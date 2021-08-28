Local Business Spotlight: Prōpa

Who doesn’t love plants? Exactly and that is just what Pat May said when he started Prōpa here in Annapolis.

You may not know the name (just yet) but if you are a plant person, this is one app you need to get. Pat had an idea that plant people love to talk about plants, and often share plants. So why not facilitate that with a Match.com-type business…and it’s working.

We talk to the founder of this start-up to learn more about the social plant network that we never knew existed, much less originating here in Anne Arundel County!

Have a listen!

