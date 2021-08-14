Local Business Spotlight: Mac Medics

If you are an Apple fan (or just curious), this business spotlight is for you.

Today we speak with Dana Stibolt who is the owner of MacMedics in Severna Park and Lanham. They are an Authorized Premium Service Provider for Apple which means a lot.

Listen in as we discuss how it all started, why Dana is an Apple fan, his thoughts on the best Apple product ever, and one of the duds.

They handle warranty work and repairs out of warranty as well, often in a matter of hours. And they sell all Apple products at the same price as the Apple store or online with the exception of the iPhone and Apple Watch!

Have a listen and you will see why MacMedics is where I call first for any purchase or repair!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB