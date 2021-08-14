THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Mac Medics

| August 14, 2021, 12:00 PM


If you are an Apple fan (or just curious), this business spotlight is for you.

Today we speak with Dana Stibolt who is the owner of MacMedics in Severna Park and Lanham.  They are an Authorized Premium Service Provider for Apple which means a lot.

Listen in as we discuss how it all started, why Dana is an Apple fan, his thoughts on the best Apple product ever, and one of the duds.

They handle warranty work and repairs out of warranty as well, often in a matter of hours. And they sell all Apple products at the same price as the Apple store or online with the exception of the iPhone and Apple Watch!

Have a listen and you will see why MacMedics is where I call first for any purchase or repair!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

