Local Business Spotlight: Citizen Pride

| August 07, 2021, 12:00 PM


Today, we looked for an excuse to get a burger at Mother’s Peninsula Grille so we called up Joe Barsin from Citizen Pride to see if he was up for a burger and a podcast!  He was!

A lot has changed for creatives since we last spoke–people are still stealing his work; but he is finding ways to work with some of the ones that do it unwittingly. The pandemic allowed Joe and Eva (his better half) to re-tool Citizen Pride to more efficiently handle the increased online orders AND to introduce a cool new line of locally crafted candles!

But the industry is changing too and Joe tried to explain how the NFT (non-fungible token) will be one way to help creatives protect their work and a method to certify originality.

Lot’s going on in the art world for sure.

Have a listen!

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

