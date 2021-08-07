Local Business Spotlight: Citizen Pride
Today, we looked for an excuse to get a burger at Mother’s Peninsula Grille so we called up Joe Barsin from Citizen Pride to see if he was up for a burger and a podcast! He was!
A lot has changed for creatives since we last spoke–people are still stealing his work; but he is finding ways to work with some of the ones that do it unwittingly. The pandemic allowed Joe and Eva (his better half) to re-tool Citizen Pride to more efficiently handle the increased online orders AND to introduce a cool new line of locally crafted candles!
But the industry is changing too and Joe tried to explain how the NFT (non-fungible token) will be one way to help creatives protect their work and a method to certify originality.
Lot’s going on in the art world for sure.
Have a listen!
