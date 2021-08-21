THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation

| August 21, 2021, 12:00 PM

We have been highlighting local businesses in this series for nearly three years and it finally dawned on us that we needed to talk to a key player who is actually getting and keeping local businesses local– the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation.

The AAEDC is charged with helping to attract businesses to Anne Arundel County as well ad retaining the ones we have!  Ben Birge is the President and CEO, and we sat down to discuss a myriad of issues.

How the AAEDC can help businesses start up, from real estate selection to business plans, to financing, to mentoring, and anything in between. We talked about the innovative IVP program and the incredible job they did swiftly doling out the grants to businesses that were suffering during COVID. What businesses are attracted to Anne Arundel County (you’ll be surprised), and just how deeply they can be involved in the success of all of our businesses!

This is a little bit of a “behind the curtain” look at business in Anne Arundel County, but definitely worth a listen–especially if you have a business here in the County or are thinking about it!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

