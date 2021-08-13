Leading Maryland Developers Pursue Opportunities In High-Tech Fields

With fast-paced technology and user demand at an all-time high, leading Maryland software developers are pursuing opportunities in high-tech fields. Cities like Annapolis, Baltimore, and Ocean City are hubs for tech innovation. In fact, over 140,000 software engineers currently work in Maryland. As a programmer, you should pursue opportunities in new high-tech fields. This way, you can maximize your career potential, stand out from other applicants, and thrive in a diverse working environment. To help you get started, read on to learn about the leading Maryland developers pursuing opportunities in high-tech fields.

Government

First and foremost, enterprise software developers are heavily exploring opportunities in government. After all, Maryland is less than an hour away from Washington D.C. Municipal, state, and federal agencies are continuously looking to recruit experienced programmers. Typically, governments are seeking knowledgeable IT professionals with strong cybersecurity skills. In these positions, you will be charged with writing secure code, aligning organizational security, and protecting digital infrastructure. Simultaneously, ideal candidates are responsible for identifying emerging security threats and supporting enterprise security systems. Working in this exciting field, you can help the government to deliver. Surely, leading developers are looking into job opportunities in government.

DevOps Engineering

In addition, Maryland’s DevOps engineering market is ripe with opportunities for experienced programmers. DevOps programmers are tasked with building a cross-departmental infrastructure, defining stakeholder needs, and automating development processes. Simultaneously, you may be commissioned with streamlining release processes and examining code. To help you sharpen your skills, sign up for a popular, trusted online class. By taking a DevOps course, you can master automated builds, deployments, and supported build processes. This way, you can learn how to foster cross-functional collaboration and better mean time to recovery (MTTR). Indeed, DevOps engineering is another exciting market to pursue a career in.

Smart Home Tech

With the rapid evolution of IoT-connected devices and virtual assistants, there are plenty of new job opportunities in smart home tech. Expert programmers are building innovative new speakers, cooking devices, and security systems. Simultaneously, take advantage of careers building, testing, and updating home voice controllers or refrigerators. Working in this field, you can unleash your creativity, work in a fast-paced environment, and maximize your earning potential. Of course, this allows you to work on the frontline of engineering new technology. Certainly, explore new revolutionary careers in Maryland’s smart home technology market.

Entertainment & Media

If you are ready to explore jobs in media and entertainment, new development trends and programming technologies are continuously driving innovation, job opportunities, as well as disruption behind the scenes of Maryland’s entertainment industry. In this field, you may find opportunities working as an audiovisual developer, data engineer, or application developer. Of course, many professionals work towards the designing, development, and deployment of media streaming platforms. Naturally, these jobs allow you to work in an exciting, creative, and collaborative industry. Absolutely, there are plenty of careers in Maryland’s media and entertainment market.

Construction

If you are still searching for an exciting new software development career, look no further than the construction industry. In this field, software developers deliver digital solutions that streamline processes, reduce costs, and minimize labor needed for complex work. Traditionally, this requires building software that supports budgeting, architectural design, and labor forecasting. In this field, you can find employment for small contractors and large commercial construction agencies. If you have careful attention to detail, you can additionally specialize in quality assurance (QA) for construction software products. Working in this market, you can thrive with great job security, a high salary, and flexible opportunities. Definitely, construction software development jobs are on the rise in Maryland’s tech economy.

Leading Maryland software developers are pursuing opportunities in plenty of new innovative fields. First off, check out the latest careers in government programming. Next, explore some jobs in smart home tech development. There are plenty of fast-paced opportunities for building smart home security solutions, remote controllers, and thermostats. Working in this field, you can contribute to helping smart homes get smarter. Now, you are ready to look into careers in enterprise DevOps development. Be sure to take a DevOps course to help you get up to speed. In addition, look for open positions as an entertainment and media software developer. This is the perfect option if you want to work in a creative, exciting, diverse programming industry. If you are still searching, be sure to learn more about Maryland’s construction field. Follow the points highlighted above to learn about the leading Maryland developers pursuing opportunities in new fields.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS