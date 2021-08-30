THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Kathleen Koch to Retire From ACDS After 28 Years

| August 30, 2021, 06:59 PM

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the retirement of Arundel Community Development Services (ACDS) Executive Director Kathleen Koch. The effective date will be December 31, 2021.

“Kathleen Koch’s dedication to the people of Anne Arundel County serves as a model for all of our county leadership,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Her creativity in solving complex problems and her tireless work ethic embodied our goal of making Anne Arundel the best place for all.”

The Arc of Central Maryland

Ms. Koch became the founding executive director of ACDS in 1993, and her tenure saw the organization engage in revitalization efforts in communities across the county, including Bacontown, Galesville, and Brooklyn Park. During the pandemic, ACDS’s eviction protection work helped keep residents in their homes when they faced COVID-driven economic hardship.

“Working here at ACDS has been both rewarding and challenging – helping to create ACDS has been my life’s work,” ACDS Executive Director Kathleen Koch said. “I will truly miss working with our team, and doing the important work of ACDS.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Under Ms. Koch’s leadership, ACDS created and preserved more than 3,000 affordable rental units, and built out a model property rehabilitation and homeownership program. In 2013, Ms. Koch was named the Housing Person of the Year by the Maryland Affordable Housing Coalition in recognition of her statewide effort to promote affordable housing.

For more information on ACDS and its work across Anne Arundel County, visit www.acdsinc.org.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»