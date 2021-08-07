THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Katcef Brothers, Stella Artois Want to Buy A Family A Meal to Support AACo Food Bank

| August 07, 2021, 04:01 PM

Katcef Brothers, in partnership with Stella Artois and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB), has formally announced the “Buy a Family a Meal” campaign, to support families suffering from food insecurity in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

On Fridays from July 23 through August 27, 3 pm to 5 pm, Katcef Brothers, with Stella Artois and local retail partners, will encourage $5 donations to “Buy a Family a Meal.” All contributions from the events will go to AACFB, which will use them to buy meals for families in need. For each $5 donation, AACFB can provide 15 meals to area families. The first “Buy a Family a Meal” event will be held on July 23, at Fishpaws Marketplace in Arnold, Maryland.

Katcef Brothers is an Annapolis-based, family-owned beer wholesaler affiliated with Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer and the producer of Stella Artois. Katcef Brothers serves retail establishments in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties.

“With our county still suffering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we must do everything we can to support our neighbors,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers. “Katcef Brothers is proud to partner with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Stella Artois to provide meals to Anne Arundel County families.”

“The pandemic’s lasting effects have seen the number of people facing food insecurity increase throughout Anne Arundel County, especially for families,” said Susan Thomas, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County Food Bank. “We are grateful for the support Katcef Brothers and Stella Artois are providing to area families served by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank.”

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant detrimental impact on food insecurity in Anne Arundel County. Since March 2020, AACFB has witnessed a 482 percent increase in the number of people seeking assistance at food pantries and, in response, distributed nearly 9 million pounds of food throughout Anne Arundel County. Today, AACFB continues to see an average of 64,000 people per month that rely on its food and basic necessity programs.

The need for food donations in Anne Arundel County remains high. In recent months, AACFB has experienced a 76 percent drop-off in food donations. Furthermore, due to the pandemic, AACFB saw one of its largest food drives canceled for the second year in a row which typically generates roughly 40,000 pounds in food donations for the people of Anne Arundel County.

Katcef Brothers “Buy a Family a Meal” Event Details:

Date Retailer Address Town
July 23 Fishpaws Marketplace 954 Ritchie Hwy Arnold, MD
July 30 Bella’s Liquors 1376 Cape St. Claire Rd Annapolis, MD
August 6 Whitey’s Liquors 803 N Hammonds Rd Linthicum Heights, MD
August 13 Port Tack Ltd. Wine & Spirits 1246 Bay Dale Dr Arnold, MD
August 20 Bay Ridge Wine & Spirits 111 Hillsmere Dr Annapolis, MD
August 27 Christo’s Discount Liquors 7175 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Glen Burnie, MD

