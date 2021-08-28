Just Announced: AJ Smith and Euge Groove Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

AJ Smith

Saturday, October 2

1pm | $20

*All Ages Matinee

SQRRL!

Sunday, October 10

12pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

Last Train Home

Sunday, January 2

7pm | $20

We Banjo 3

Saturday, February 26

8pm | $24.50

Euge Groove

Friday, March 25

8pm | $45

08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

08/29 Elektric Voodoo

08/30 Biondi Family Band

08/31 Julian Marley w. Scotty P. from Jah Works

09/01 Bernard Allison

09/02 Scott Miller

09/03 Infinity Song

09/04 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple

09/05 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience

09/07 Julia Fordham

09/08 Skerryvore – Cancelled

09/09 The Iron Maidens

09/10 Al Di Meola

09/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors

09/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli

09/12 Madeleine Peyroux

09/14 Maggie Miles

09/15 BLKBOK

09/15 Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2021 feat. Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala AT MARYLAND HALL

09/16 Comedian Noel Casler

09/17 Dana Fuchs

09/18 Cracker (matinee)

09/18 Reckless Kelly

09/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/20 Fastball

09/21 Al Stewart

09/22 Justin Hayward

09/23 David Cook

09/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

09/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)

09/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel

09/26 The High Kings

09/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth & The Catapult

09/28 Watkins Family Hour w. Courtney Hartman

09/29 Keiko Matsui

09/30 Sarah Jarosz w. The Dead Tongues

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

