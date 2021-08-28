Just Announced: AJ Smith and Euge Groove Coming to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
AJ Smith
Saturday, October 2
1pm | $20
*All Ages Matinee
SQRRL!
Sunday, October 10
12pm | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Last Train Home
Sunday, January 2
7pm | $20
We Banjo 3
Saturday, February 26
8pm | $24.50
Euge Groove
Friday, March 25
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
08/29 Elektric Voodoo
08/30 Biondi Family Band
08/31 Julian Marley w. Scotty P. from Jah Works
09/01 Bernard Allison
09/02 Scott Miller
09/03 Infinity Song
09/04 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple
09/05 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience
09/07 Julia Fordham
09/08 Skerryvore – Cancelled
09/09 The Iron Maidens
09/10 Al Di Meola
09/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors
09/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli
09/12 Madeleine Peyroux
09/14 Maggie Miles
09/15 BLKBOK
09/15 Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2021 feat. Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala AT MARYLAND HALL
09/16 Comedian Noel Casler
09/17 Dana Fuchs
09/18 Cracker (matinee)
09/18 Reckless Kelly
09/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
09/20 Fastball
09/21 Al Stewart
09/22 Justin Hayward
09/23 David Cook
09/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
09/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)
09/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel
09/26 The High Kings
09/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth & The Catapult
09/28 Watkins Family Hour w. Courtney Hartman
09/29 Keiko Matsui
09/30 Sarah Jarosz w. The Dead Tongues
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
