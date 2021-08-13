Infinity Song and Gaby Morena to Take Stage at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Joe Sib (Just added to Jim Breuer’s comedy shows)
Friday & Saturday, August 13 & 14
8pm | $46.50
Infinity Song
Friday, September 3
8pm | $35 advance $40 DOS
VIP Meet & Greet Add-On available
Gaby Moreno
Tuesday, October 26
8pm | $25
Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour “Ring Out The Bells”
Monday, December 20
7:30pm | $35
Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour
Wednesday, December 22
8pm | $60
The Dirty Grass Players
- Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
Friday, January 21
8pm | $17.50 advance $20 DOS
UPCOMING SHOWS:
08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer w. Joe Sib
08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)
08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams
08/15 Ann Wilson at MARYLAND HALL
08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys
08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers
08/17 Tower of Power at MARYLAND HALL
08/18 Tuba Skinny
08/19 Katie Pruitt w. Grayson Moon
08/20 Mike Love
08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute
08/22 O-Town w. LFO
08/23 Citizen Cope
08/25 Three Dog Night
08/26 The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Berry
08/27 Hollis Brown
08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)
08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More
08/29 Elektric Voodoo
08/30 Biondi Family Band
08/31 Julian Marley
09/01 Bernard Allison
09/02 Scott Miller
09/03 Infinity Song
09/03 Jocelyn & Chris (Rescheduled to 1/11/22)
09/04 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple
09/05 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience
09/07 Julia Fordham
09/08 Skerryvore
09/09 The Iron Maidens
09/10 Al Di Meola
09/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors
09/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli
09/12 Madeleine Peyroux
09/13 AM/FM Presents “In the Vane of…” Van Morrison
09/14 Maggie Miles
09/15 BLKBOK
09/15 Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2021 feat. Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala AT MARYLAND HALL
09/16 Comedian Noel Casler
09/17 Dana Fuchs
09/18 Cracker (matinee)
09/18 Reckless Kelly
09/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
09/20 Fastball
09/21 Al Stewart
09/22 Justin Hayward
09/23 David Cook
09/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience
09/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)
09/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel
09/26 The High Kings
09/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth & The Catapult
09/28 Watkins Family Hour
09/29 Keiko Matsui
09/30 Sarah Jarosz w. The Dead Tongues
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB