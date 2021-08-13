Infinity Song and Gaby Morena to Take Stage at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Joe Sib (Just added to Jim Breuer’s comedy shows)

Friday & Saturday, August 13 & 14

8pm | $46.50

Infinity Song

Friday, September 3

8pm | $35 advance $40 DOS

VIP Meet & Greet Add-On available

Gaby Moreno

Tuesday, October 26

8pm | $25

Peter Mayer: Stars & Promises Christmas Tour “Ring Out The Bells”

Monday, December 20

7:30pm | $35

Damien Escobar: 25 Days of Christmas Tour

Wednesday, December 22

8pm | $60

The Dirty Grass Players

Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers

Friday, January 21

8pm | $17.50 advance $20 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/13 + 14 Comedian Jim Breuer w. Joe Sib

08/14 Julian Lage Trio feat. Dave King & Jorge Roeder (matinee)

08/15 Bob Baldwin & Friends feat. Lori Williams

08/15 Ann Wilson at MARYLAND HALL

08/16 AMFM Presents “In The Vane of…” The Beach Boys

08/17 Indigenous w. Early Times & The High Rollers

08/17 Tower of Power at MARYLAND HALL

08/18 Tuba Skinny

08/19 Katie Pruitt w. Grayson Moon

08/20 Mike Love

08/21 Second Helping Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

08/22 O-Town w. LFO

08/23 Citizen Cope

08/25 Three Dog Night

08/26 The Rock-A-Sonics feat. Willie Berry

08/27 Hollis Brown

08/28 Tenille Townes (matinee)

08/28 Classic Rock Experience feat. the Music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Styx, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & More

08/29 Elektric Voodoo

08/30 Biondi Family Band

08/31 Julian Marley

09/01 Bernard Allison

09/02 Scott Miller

09/03 Infinity Song

09/03 Jocelyn & Chris (Rescheduled to 1/11/22)

09/04 Tommy Prine w. Peter Holsapple

09/05 Hollywood Nights: Bob Seger Experience

09/07 Julia Fordham

09/08 Skerryvore

09/09 The Iron Maidens

09/10 Al Di Meola

09/11 Dave Tieff and Corey Hall from Laughing Colors

09/11 Women’s Work Comedy feat. April Macie, Chaunte Wayans & Tammy Pescatelli

09/12 Madeleine Peyroux

09/13 AM/FM Presents “In the Vane of…” Van Morrison

09/14 Maggie Miles

09/15 BLKBOK

09/15 Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns 2021 feat. Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala AT MARYLAND HALL

09/16 Comedian Noel Casler

09/17 Dana Fuchs

09/18 Cracker (matinee)

09/18 Reckless Kelly

09/19 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/20 Fastball

09/21 Al Stewart

09/22 Justin Hayward

09/23 David Cook

09/24 Sabbath: The Complete Black Sabbath Experience

09/25 Chris Duarte (matinee)

09/25 Hudson River Line Performing the Music of Billy Joel

09/26 The High Kings

09/27 Five For Fighting with Strings & Elizabeth & The Catapult

09/28 Watkins Family Hour

09/29 Keiko Matsui

09/30 Sarah Jarosz w. The Dead Tongues

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

