Hogan Uses $3.7 Million in Settlement Money to Fund EV Charging Stations

Governor Larry Hogan has announced that $3.7 million in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is being awarded to 37 sites using funds from Maryland’s settlement with Volkswagen (VW) for air pollution violations.

“For more than six years now, Maryland has been setting an example for the nation of strong environmental leadership,” said Governor Hogan. “This is another important step forward to expanding access to electric vehicle charging across the state and encouraging more Marylanders to purchase and use electric vehicles.”

The state is funding 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The public fast chargers are five to 10 times quicker than the workplace charger ports.

“Zero-emission vehicles and clean transportation infrastructure are key drivers to achieving Maryland’s ambitious climate plans, which are among the most detailed and aggressive in the nation,” said Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Our smart investments in charging infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and grow sustainable public-private partnerships throughout the state.”

Maryland received $75.7 million as part of a $2.7 billion national settlement with VW. A total of $11.3 million of Maryland’s money was directed toward the deployment of zero-emission vehicle infrastructure to facilitate the state’s adoption of battery, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“Expanding access to electric vehicle charging infrastructure is critical to achieving both our emissions reduction and EV deployment goals, while serving the needs of Marylanders and visitors alike,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Dr. Mary Beth Tung. “These charging stations will help advance Maryland’s status as a national leader in transportation electrification.”

The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) has taken the lead among state agencies in installing EV chargers and arranging for other agencies on state-owned property to install them. A number of workplace grants were facilitated by DGS.

There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Maryland will begin the second round of VW funding by the end of the year.

The public fast-charging stations will be located in:

Annapolis at Exxon, 161 Defense Highway

Cumberland at Queen City Armory, 112 Wineow Street

Elkton at Dunkin Donuts, 264 Belle Hill Road

Hagerstown at Valley Park Commons, 1520 Wesel Road

Halethorpe at Wawa #8504, 3716 Washington Boulevard

Hyattsville at Sunoco, 7620 Landover Road

Lexington Park at Ashley Homestore, 21716 Great Mills Road

Myersville at Sunoco, 9630 Myersville Road

Ocean City at 100th Street Municipal Parking Lot, 10005 Coastal Highway

Oxon Hill at Safeway #4872, 6235 Oxon Hill Road

Parkton at Exxon Tiger Mart, 300 Mount Carmel Road

Silver Spring at Safeway #4817, 116 University Boulevard

Towson at Towson Place, 1200-1238 Putty Hill Lane

Additional details regarding the fast charging and workplace EV chargers can be found here.

