Group of Teens and Young Adults Beat Driver and Steal Vehicle

On August 2, 2021 at approximately 10:14 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Patrick Henry Drive at Dell Street in Brooklyn Park for a carjacking that occurred approximately 25 minutes earlier.

The victim and his friend were driving in the neighborhood looking for his girlfriend’s car. The victim stopped at Patrick Henry Drive and Dell Street to ask a nearby group of approximately 15 people if they had seen the car.

When the victim asked about the car, he was attacked by several members of the group. One of the group members took the victim’s keys and entered the vehicle along with several other subjects and fled. The group was described as a mix of black and white males and females in their late teens or early 20s.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center in stable condition. The vehicle was later located in Baltimore City.

Northern District detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB