Glen Burnie Man Arrested in Peeping Tom Incident

A Glen Burnie man was arrested last night after neighbors reported him for peeping in their windows.

On August 30, 2021, at approximately 9:10 pm, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a suspicious male looking into a window of a residence located in the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie.

The victim described the suspect, who was quickly apprehended in the neighborhood by responding officers. The suspect, identified as a 44-yar old male from the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane was charged with peeping tom and other related charges.

