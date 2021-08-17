Get Out The Vote A Chambers Park This Friday

The City of Annapolis, with the Anne Arundel County NAACP, will host a Community Awareness Night and Get Out the Vote (GOTV) rally at Rev. John T. Chambers Park (14 Dorsey Avenue, Annapolis) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. The event will coincide with the Chambers Park Summer Concert Series. Current elected officials are invited to participate. The event is non-partisan.

In 2021, the City of Annapolis will hold municipal elections, when the Mayor, eight City Council members, and the Democratic and Republican Central Committees will be selected by Annapolis voters. This “GOTV” event will take place ahead of the September 21st Primary Election.

“We all hear that voting is important, but the true significance of your participation in elections is essential because it pushes a country’s democracy to function in a fair and equal way,” said Jacqueline Boone Allsup, president of the Anne Arundel County branch of the NAACP. “We want to ensure that everyone has their chance to elect a candidate and vote for policies that represent and benefit their communities.”

Voters have until Aug. 16 to register to vote or to update their voter registration in time for Primary Election Day. Voters can confirm their current address and voter registration status online: https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

In Annapolis, all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot where there is a contested primary. Specifically this means:

Democratic voters will receive a ballot in Wards 3, 4, and 8;

Voters who will not receive a Primary Election ballot (uncontested candidates automatically advance to the General Election in November) include: Voters registered as Democrats in Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, and 7 and Voters registered as unaffiliated/independent or Republican (any Ward)



Voters can return their ballots in the mail, drop them at one of eight drop box locations, or vote in person on Primary Election Day (Septemer 21, 2021).

