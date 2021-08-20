Famous Marylanders Who Made It Big With Gambling

Maryland is relatively new to gambling. But did you know that several Marylanders are among the gaming elite?

Wining some real money via any kind of gambling including table games, lottery, or sports betting is not restricted to just regular working-class people. Many celebrities regularly visit online casinos in search of excitement, adrenaline rush, or a little bit of luck on a poker table. We read every week about Floyd Mayweather’s betting adventures or 50 Cent winning one hundred thousand dollars on a game of roulette. These guys can afford such exploits and while it is not uncommon for celebrities to enjoy gambling, but one state is full of famous people who just love wagering. We are talking about Maryland, one of the smallest but richest states whose celebrities love to flash their cash.

Maryland’s Hollywood Elite

Many actors or actresses don’t like flaunting their earnings but they sure like to spend them on a lavish lifestyle and occasional wagering. Maryland can proudly claim some of the most famous Hollywood icons who just happen like gambling in their spare time. Among them is Edward Norton as well as Scary Movie star Anna Farris who both professed their love for placing the occasional bet. Since gambling laws in Maryland are very strict, plus slots winnings are taxed up to 60%, these celebrities might prefer Atlantic City or the Las Vegas strip. There are several casinos in Maryland that Hollywood’s elite including another Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith can visit if they choose to.

With a proliferation of online casino sites since the 90s, many states have regulated this issue in a restrictive fashion by banning domestic online casinos in the United States, including Maryland. This doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy available online gaming sites as long as you are 21 years old. Gamblers from Maryland prefer playing at an online casino without wagering requirements probably because their rewards or earnings would normally be heavily taxed. Those who get lucky at table games will have to pay 20% tax, but slots or sports bets have one of the highest tax rates in all of the USA. Others who do not like spending real money at gaming sites can enjoy community sites that feature exhibition roulette, blackjack, or poker games with no real cash involved.

Musicians Like To Gamble Too

There are so many talented musicians coming from Baltimore or surrounding areas including rapper Ginuwine, R&B diva Toni Braxton, or the Good Charlotte rock duo Joel and Benji Madden. Ginuwine is known for his love of poker and is frequently seen playing in Las Vegas, while Benji Madden stated numerous times that he cannot resist visiting an online casino at least once a day. Even the cute Christina Milian loves playing roulette occasionally but her online earnings do not surpass her platinum records profits. Perhaps all these Maryland natives cannot compare with Floyd Mayweather who won almost six million dollars on NBA betting but they all reported winning smaller sums once in a while. With all the money they have in their pockets, they do not really need any extra cash but they won’t refuse it either if they get lucky.

Only The Best Win

Just as the best Olympians must be in superior shape for winning a medal, poker players or sports bettors must sharpen their skills as well to make some earnings. Interestingly, Maryland made sports betting legal just recently so sport’s celebrities had to prove themselves by playing poker instead. While we should stick to some instant withdrawal casinos, sports legends like Michael Phelps, Jeff Green, or Sugar Ray Leonard prefer being high rollers. They brought their winning mentality to a poker table with Phelps even declaring that he dreams about becoming a pro player. He regularly plays $10,000 buy-in games at Atlantic City where you can see him wearing a cap with dark glasses and truly enjoying his game.

Despite strict gambling laws, gambling in Maryland is on the rise. This branch of the entertainment industry does wonders for a local economy, bringing in millions in tax money while creating new job opportunities. Perhaps, other states should look up to Maryland with their gambling laws as an example of a nicely regulated gaming industry. Acknowledging the fact that this state has the biggest percentage of millionaires per capita, maybe they should reconsider the full legalization of online casinos as it could prove very lucrative. Until they decide to do so, Maryland celebrities will have to travel a little bit north to Atlantic City so they can enjoy a full-blown gambling extravaganza without any restriction.

