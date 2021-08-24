Everything You Need To Know About Maryland Sports Betting

Crab cakes, football… And sports betting? That’s what Maryland does now! Typically known for their extremely tasty seafood and (according to the movie Wedding Crashers) football — Maryland is preparing to launch legal sports betting during the fall of 2021 according to Maryland Sharp.

Interestingly, Maryland is going to have the most competition of any state in the country. The Senate of Maryland agreed to allow for an incredible 60 online mobile sportsbooks and 30 retail sportsbooks. Maryland sports betting was signed into legislation by Gov. Larry Hogan in May 2021. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved regulations for sports betting on July 15th.

Maryland Sports Betting Legalization Updates

July 2021 Maryland sports betting rules are approved by the Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. The rules will be reviewed before being signed into legislation during a public forum.

May 2021 Sports is officially legalized by Gov. Larry Hogan. He signs bill HB940, sports betting is expected to launch by the beginning of the 2021 NFL season. Baltimore Ravens and BetMGM agree to a deal-making them the official gaming partner.



April 2021 April 12th, 2021 – The bill hits its last stop, the senate unanimously approves bill HB940. Next stop, Governor’s desk.



When Is Maryland Sports Betting Going To Launch?

Maryland sports betting is expected to launch during the NFL season.

Although, there is no official date given from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission. The goal has always been to launch sports betting before the NFL playoffs start.

What Sportsbooks Can I Use In Maryland?

A better question is what sportsbook can’t you use in Maryland? Maryland is prepared to have one of the most competitive sports betting markets in the United States.

Below is a list of who we know will be operating in Maryland. Expect almost every major sportsbook to gain market access in the Old Line State.

FanDuel

BetMGM

PointsBet

Caesars

Fox BET

DraftKings

TwinSpires

Barstool Sports

Projecting The Top Performers In The Market

The market is going to be wide open in Maryland. This will surely bite into the industry leaders’ market share but it will be great for the bettor. Pricing and odds on any given market are going to be excellent. Be sure to take full advantage of as many promotions as you can!

It is suspected that these will be the top performers in the market:

BetMGM Sportsbook: BetMGM should be a major player in the state of Maryland. We all know how huge football season is in the sports betting industry. Well, BetMGM quickly locked up a sports betting partnership with the Baltimore Ravens. The strategic marketing that comes along with the Ravens is incredibly important. Expect BetMGM to be heavily featured in the state.

Caesars Sportsbook: Caesars was able to maintain access in Maryland through their casino in Maryland. Horseshoe Casino will have its very own retail sportsbook and mobile sportsbook to take bets from. Having both revenue streams of a major retail sportsbook at a popular casino as well as the mobile side is an important piece of the puzzle for Caesars.

FanDuel Sportsbook: We already know how big FanDuel’s market share is around the country. It is important to recognize how many sportsbooks there are. It is entirely possible that their handle is not as large as it is in other states. However, they should be able to get plenty of users based solely on their new user bonuses and promotions.

