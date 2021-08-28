Erie Bats Overwhelm Baysox in 6-3 Defeat

Erie scored six or more runs for a fourth consecutive night as the Baysox fell 6-3 on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

After Kerry Carpenter homered for Erie in the top of the first, the Baysox rallied. Terrin Vavra walked and went to second on an opposite field single from Patrick Dorrian. A wild pitch moved the runners up a bag and Kyle Stowers tied the game with a sac fly to knot the score at 1-apiece.

Erie would then take over as the Baysox did not register another hit until the sixth inning. In that frame, down 5-1, a two-out rally brought the Baysox back in the game. Andrew Daschback singled and went to third on a Zach Watson double near the line in left field. That set the table for Johnny Rizer, who after seeing a bevy of sliders, slapped a two-RBI single to center to bring the Baysox within 5-3.

But that would be as close as the Baysox would get. In the ninth inning, trailing 6-3, the Baysox were able to bring the tying run to the plate but could not cash in.

Terrin Vavra walked three times in the contest. Patrick Dorrian had a multi-hit game in the defeat. Kyle Brnovich struck out seven in four innings. Morgan McSweeney worked a 1-2-3 inning in his home debut.

The Baysox will look to get back on the winning track with Grayson Rodriguez on the hill Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium.

