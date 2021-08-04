Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture: Social Inequities in the Grief Journey

Chesapeake Life Center will host the 15th Annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture, “Supporting Bereavement Among Marginalized Youth,” presented by Dr. Tashel Bordere, Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri, Columbia. The lecture is open to the public and will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia, Maryland.

Dr. Bordere’s presentation will address historical and contemporary ways in which youth and families from various marginalized social locations such as race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, and others, are faced with inequities and suffocated grief in their journey of healing while coping with loss. Drawing from research and case studies and from the perspective of the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, Bordere will describe socially just and culturally conscientious practices that facilitate the disruption of systemic factors that complicate grief, mourning, and coping processes for children and teens.

This annual lecture was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and a light breakfast will be provided. The cost is $40. To register, visit https://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/supporting-bereavement-marginalized-youth. For details, call 667-210-9189 or email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS