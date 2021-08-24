Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture: Social Inequities in the Grief Journey (Virtual)

For the first time in its 15-year history, the annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture will be held virtually. The live, interactive webcast is sponsored by Chesapeake Life Center and presented by Dr. Tashel Bordere, Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri, Columbia. The lecture will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Dr. Bordere’s presentation, “Supporting Bereavement Among Marginalized Youth,” will address historical and contemporary ways in which youth and families from various marginalized social locations such as race, ethnicity, sex, socioeconomic status, and others, are faced with inequities and suffocated grief in their journey of healing while coping with loss. Drawing from research and case studies and from the perspective of the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest, Bordere will describe socially just and culturally conscientious practices that facilitate the disruption of systemic factors that complicate grief, mourning, and coping processes for children and teens.

With the uncertainty of the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit wants to still be able to provide this much-respected opportunity for quality professional education while ensuring the safety of the community. In addition, by switching from being an in-person event to something people can attend from wherever they are, more professionals and other interested community members can take part. Participants will still be able to interact and learn from opportunities for reflective activities and questions throughout the time together. It also makes the continuing education units more affordable for Maryland social workers, therapists and counselors to earn, as the price was reduced from $40 to $25.

This annual lecture was created in 2005 through a gift to the Schindler family from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center. Emily Schindler was an 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University and a member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland, when she was tragically killed in a car accident in 2004.

Chesapeake Life Center is authorized by the Board of Social Work Examiners in Maryland to sponsor social work continuing education learning activities and maintains full responsibility for this program. This training qualifies for 3.0 Category 1 continuing education units. The Maryland Board of Professional Counselors & Therapists certifies that this program meets the criteria for 3.0 credit hours of Category A continuing education for counselors and therapists in Maryland.

Participants must register and will need to create an account to complete their registration viahttps://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/supporting-bereavement-marginalized-youth.

For details, call 667-210-9189 or email [email protected].

