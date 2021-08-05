THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Early Morning Wrong-Way Crash on I-97 Claims Life of Ellicott City Man

| August 05, 2021, 01:00 PM

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Anne Arundel County.

Shortly before 2 am on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The Arc of Central Maryland

According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.

Raiker was trapped in his vehicle, which was located in the grass off the highway. He was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Acura, both males, were transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

According to a preliminary investigation, impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in this crash. I-97 was closed for around three hours because of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

Rehab2Perform








Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB











About the Author - EOA Staff


Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.





Connect with the Author



Author's Website
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
rss feed












«  



 »