Driver Alert: New Safety Improvements Near new Crofton High School

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is enhancing pedestrian safety on MD 424 in the Crofton area of Anne Arundel County with features including a new traffic signal at the entrance to the Crofton High School, new crosswalks and reduced speed limits in the newly expanded school zone that includes Crofton High School and Crofton Middle School.

“The safety of our next generation is vital, and awareness is particularly important as students make their way back to school,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Drivers should always stay alert and watch for pedestrians, especially around schools and playgrounds.”

The part-time traffic signal – which will operate during school hours – will control traffic queues and provide enhanced safety for pedestrians and drivers at the MD 424 (Davidsonville Road)/Ed Dosek Way intersection. Enhancements include audible pedestrian signals with pedestrian-activated buttons and two new crosswalks across Ed Dosek Way and the southern MD 424 crossing of the intersection.

MDOT SHA will place the signals on flash Tuesday, August 17, and set electronic message signs on MD 450 to provide pedestrians and motorists advance notification that the signal will soon be operational. It will become fully activated Friday, August 20.

“The return of students to the classroom is an important reminder that we need to be mindful of safety and mobility for all travelers, whether they are in cars or buses, walking or riding bicycles,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “These new features will help promote safety, but we need everyone to do their part to protect our children by slowing down and staying alert.”

The signal provides designated left-turn movements for entering and exiting the school. Video detection cameras will assist with managing traffic queues along MD 424. Advanced hazard identification beacons (HIBs) are being installed near Neumann Way and Russell Road to provide increased driver awareness for the new pedestrian crossings and the part-time signal.

Audible pedestrian push buttons will allow pedestrians to activate the pedestrian “WALK” phase to cross the selected direction. When the “WALK” phase is activated, it will begin a pedestrian countdown with audible messaging:

“WAIT TO CROSS ED DOSEK AT DAVIDSONVILLE, WAIT” … for pedestrians walking across the school entrance)\; and

“WAIT TO CROSS DAVIDSONVILLE AT ED DOSEK, WAIT” … for those walking across MD 424.

When school and other on-campus activities are not taking place, the yellow signal will flash for both directions of MD 424 traffic and the red signal will flash for traffic exiting Ed Dosek Way.

The $177,000 safety enhancements also include a reduction of the speed limit in the newly expanded school zone. When signal flashers are active, vehicle speed limits will be reduced from 35 mph to 30 mph. MDOT SHA will continue to monitor operations at the intersection and along the corridor. Customers with questions may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

