Dr. Marianne Bailey Appointed to MD Agriculture Commission

| August 08, 2021, 01:13 PM

Dr. Marianne Bailey

Dr. Marianne Bailey, right, was sworn in as the veterinary representative to the Maryland Agriculture Commission by Scott Poyer, left, Clerk of the Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

Dr. Marianne Bailey, owner-operator of the Queenstown Veterinary Hospital and an Annapolis resident, was sworn in as a member of the Maryland Agricultural Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Dr. Bailey will serve as the veterinary representative on the commission. The Maryland Agriculture Commission is appointed by the governor; its members serve as an advisory body to the secretary and deputy secretary of agriculture.

Dr. Bailey grew up in southern Maryland and completed elementary and secondary school in Calvert County. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Auburn University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Her special interests include animal surgery and geriatric care.

Before coming to Queenstown Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Bailey worked in Anne Arundel County where she lives with her family and pets. She is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) and the Maryland Veterinary Medicine Association (MVMA).  She founded the Eastern Shore Veterinary Medical Association in 2016 and continues to actively coordinate its meetings and activities.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The Maryland Agriculture Commission currently pursues the following priorities and activities:⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

  • Encouraging the agricultural community to be more proactive on issues affecting agriculture and rural life.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
  • Evaluating farm/agriculture industry labor and regulations.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
  • Increasing public awareness of food safety.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
  • Supporting the department’s efforts to promote agriculture.

