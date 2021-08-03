Crosby Adds Two to Growing Team

Crosby Marketing Communications has continued to expand its team with the hiring of Brad Weisberg and Kelsi Fink.

As an Integration Supervisor, Brad Weisberg will manage national public health communications, social media and digital marketing programs for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to joining Crosby, Weisberg held roles with FCB Health and Bliss Integrated Communication in New York City, where he worked on patient and health professional marketing programs. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Health Communication Specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he managed outreach and promotional programs for the national childhood immunization campaign. He holds a Master of Public Health degree from Tulane University.

Kelsi Fink joins Crosby as a Senior Public Relations Supervisor, conducting media relations and reputation management programs for clients that include DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Partnership to FightCybercrime. She previously worked in the public affairs practice for Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Golin.

