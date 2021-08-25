THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Crosby Adds Goldenberg and Wilson to Media and Digital Teams

| August 25, 2021, 04:30 PM

Crosby Marketing Communications has announced the addition of two new staff members, Aaron Goldenberg and Sarah Wilson.

Associate Digital Marketing Manager Aaron Goldenberg will implement paid search, digital marketing and analytics reporting for Crosby clients including Shriners Hospitals for Children, Kaiser Permanente and the Health Resources and Services Administration. Before joining the firm, he managed social media, email and lead generation campaigns for Recher Restaurant Group in Baltimore. He holds a degree in e-Business from Towson University and a master’s degree in Marketing Intelligence. He has professional certifications from HubSpot, Google Ads, and Google Analytics.

Sarah Wilson joined the Crosby team as a Connection Planner and will research, plan and buy national and regional multi-channel media plans. She previously worked with Baltimore agencies Planit and MediaWorks, where she served clients including Port Discovery, SourceAmerica, and the Maryland Lottery.  She holds a degree in Communications from Loyola University.

