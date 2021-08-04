Crews Continue Search for Body of Missing Boater

At 3:30 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 authorities responded to the Chesapeake Bay near the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse for a missing boater.

Maryland Natural Resources Police and the United States Coast Guard requested the assistance of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department with a water rescue.

A 21-year-old male in a gray T-shirt fell off a sailboat that was in the Chesapeake Bay south of Thomas Point. Two adults from the sailboat reportedly went into the water to locate the male but were unable to find him. The two adults were rescued from the water by several Good Samaritan Vessels in the area.

The Special Operations Dive Team and Special Operations Marine Operations Team from the Annapolis Fire Department and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department were dispatched to the area and assisted with the search.

The search transitioned from a rescue mission to a recovery mission around 6 pm and the search continued until 9:30 pm. The search and recovery operation resumed on August 4, 2021, in the morning.

This story may be updated

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB