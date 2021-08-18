CRAB Cup Race and Party on Tap for This Weekend at Eastport Yacht Club

The Eastport Yacht Club is hosting Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)’s CRAB Cup for disabled sailors on Saturday, August, 21st from noon complete with an online fundraising race.

The CRAB Cup Race allows disabled sailors to compete in a series of races. The racing area will be in the Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River. This is followed by an after-party at 4:00 pm at the Eastport Yacht Club featuring a live auction, awards ceremony, and live music from the Naptown Brass Band and Misspent Youth. And the best part, you do not need to be a sailor or participant to join in the fun–tickets are available just for the after-party!!

CRAB, a non-profit headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, provides sailing opportunities for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

We spoke with Bo Bollinger about the program on a recent podcast. Have a listen!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB