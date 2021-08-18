THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

CRAB Cup Race and Party on Tap for This Weekend at Eastport Yacht Club

| August 18, 2021, 04:01 PM

The Eastport Yacht Club is hosting Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating (CRAB)’s CRAB Cup for disabled sailors on Saturday, August, 21st from noon complete with an online fundraising race.

The CRAB Cup Race allows disabled sailors to compete in a series of races. The racing area will be in the Annapolis Harbor and the mouth of the Severn River. This is followed by an after-party at 4:00 pm at the Eastport Yacht Club featuring a live auction, awards ceremony, and live music from the Naptown Brass Band and Misspent Youth. And the best part, you do not need to be a sailor or participant to join in the fun–tickets are available just for the after-party!!

The Arc of Central Maryland

CRAB, a non-profit headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, provides sailing opportunities for people with physical and developmental disabilities.

We spoke with Bo Bollinger about the program on a recent podcast. Have a listen!

Liquified Creative Annapolis

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«