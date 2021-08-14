COVID in Maryland: How Is It Faring?

The pandemic has forever changed the world as we used to know it. During the quarantine period, businesses were forced to close which came to the dismay of millions when their favorite entertainment venues closed their doors. To compensate, those affected turned to activities accessible from the home such as gambling using real money casino games and other entertainment, but the ever-looming dread of the virus remained. America leads the global tables for most COVID cases, showing that the period has not been handled perfectly. However, in Maryland, things seem to be changing and residents may soon see a return to normality.

On Monday morning, Maryland reported 586 COVID cases alongside 4 deaths. The reason this figure seems to be so high is that the Delta variant accounts for almost all these cases. Scientists have found out that this variant is around two to four times more contagious than the original strain of the virus, so it is easy to see why the figures are elevated. On a more positive note though, Governor Larry Hogan reported that less than 0.01% of people in Maryland who have not been vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID, and even further, less than 0.001% of those have died. In the face of figures like this, it is clear to see that that vaccine has had a great effect on the state and serves to dissuade the wary from refraining from the vaccine.

Maryland health officials have also begun a campaign that will encourage parents and guardians to get their vaccinations before they return to school. Many adults and parents may have become cautious about other vaccinations given the negative press that the COVID vaccines have received. The situation hearkens back to the era of the MMR vaccine, where it was thought to cause autism. As the president of the Maryland Academy of Family Physicians has stated though, “COVID-19 did not make other vaccine-preventable illnesses go away”. The plan is necessary for rebuilding the public’s trust in immunizations so children can be protected.

In Baltimore, Delta cases are on the rise and the city has responded accordingly. To protect the public, Baltimore City as of Monday, August 9th will resume an indoor mask requirement irrespective of vaccination status. This will surely anger those who were acclimatizing themselves to fresh air and will undoubtedly be met with some resistance. The truth of the matter is that masks have been shown to protect the wearer and others from the virus and so reinstating them in the face of rising cases from the more contagious variant makes sense to do. Mayor Brandon Scott also came out with a statement encouraging citizens to get vaccinated – “Everyone should get vaccinated. “Everyone should do the right thing. Everyone should stop being selfish”.

The virus was unprecedented and caught the world by surprise when it struck last year and confined millions to their own homes across the world. In the face of new variants and rising cases, the public must remain strong and follow guidelines to stave the spread of the virus and pave the way back to a normal world.

