County Wants Input on Pedestrian-Bicycle Path Along Riva Road

Anne Arundel County is currently studying the feasibility of providing a shared-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) along Riva Road from Speicher Drive / Annapolis High School to Forest Drive. The study is underway with collaboration between the County, MDOT SHA, and biking and walking advocates.

Sidewalks currently exist along Riva Road within this area but are not continuous. There are no dedicated facilities for bicyclists, so they must share the road with motorists, including through the interchange at MD 665 (Aris T. Allen Boulevard). The proposed trail would upgrade existing sidewalks by providing a wider facility to accommodate both pedestrians and bicyclists, while potentially providing a trail in locations where no sidewalks are currently installed. This would improve connectivity for local residents, business owners, and commuters to other trails and sidewalks in the area, including the Annapolis town Center at Parole, and improve accessibility to many other destinations, including commercial, healthcare, education, and tourism. By providing this upgraded facility, users would have improved access to a wider network of trails within the County and beyond while also providing safer options for those who may wish to or are unable to travel by personal vehicle.

The study team seeks public input on the work completed thus far and how a future trail would be used by pedestrians and bicyclists for both transportation and recreation. In light of COVID-19, public input can be provided through an online web page or via email, phone, or mail. The public is encouraged to learn more and provide input by visiting https://www.aacounty.org/departments/public-works/engineering/Capital_Projects and selecting “Riva Road Trail Feasibility Study”.

Comments and questions can also be provided directly to Adam Greenstein, Project Manager, by emailing [email protected] or by calling 443-569-9587. Anyone needing materials in alternative formats can contact County DPW Customer Relations by phone at 410-222-7582 or by email at [email protected]. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB