County DPW Receives Prestigious Award

The Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works Bureau of Utility Operations has achieved the Director’s Award in the Partnership for Safe Water’s Distribution System Optimization Program. The award is given to public utilities for successfully completing a comprehensive self-assessment of distribution system operations, a significant achievement towards ensuring the delivery of safe, high-quality water to the community.

The self-assessment process includes evaluation of distribution system operations and performance; identification of performance limiting factors; and the development of action plans to achieve distribution system optimization, culminating in a peer-reviewed completion report. The Bureau of Utility Operations will be recognized at the annual conference of the American Water Works Association for achieving the Directors Award level of performance within the Partnership’s Distribution System Optimization Program.

The Bureau of Utilities has participated in the Partnership program since 2018 and has made the commitment to fully optimize the distribution system.

“As a subscriber to the Partnership’s Distribution Program, we are honored to receive this award,” said DPW Director Chris Phipps, “Our goal is to be a leader in optimization, and to continuously strive to improve performance and water quality.”

The Partnership for Safe Water is a voluntary self-assessment and optimization program for water treatment plant and distribution system operation. More than 300 utility subscribers, collectively serving more than 100 million people, are committed to the Partnership’s goals of providing safe, high-quality drinking water through achieving operational excellence in water treatment. Partnership members participate in a rigorous four-phase self-assessment and peer review process, developed by industry experts, and are recognized nationally for their commitment to delivering safe water to their communities.

