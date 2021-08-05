Corvettes on Display This Weekend at Carriages on West Street Event

Carriages on West Street, returns August 8, 2021, after last year’s cancellation due to Covid-19 restrictions. Corvette Annapolis is once again presenting the exclusive Corvette show featuring top cars from 1953 – 2021. It includes a brilliant display of the all-new mid-engine C8 model which hit the streets in 2020.

Trophies will be awarded to all classes [C-1 thru C-8], with a special “best in show” presentation. “The show is free to the general public and is held from 9 am – 1 pm”, said Steve Schindler, Corvette Annapolis President. “The special event benefits The Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region.”, he continued.

Chairpersons for the event are Todd Pattison and Paul Acito and Carroll Hynson, Jr., Honorary Chairperson. Platinum Sponsors are MAXSENT and the Chesapeake Car Wash. The Gold Sponsor is Image Power, Inc.

Contributors include Stan and Joe’s [featuring a special early morning brunch on the day of the show] and the Metropolitan Restaurant.

Corvette Annapolis was founded in 1991 and is dedicated to the promotion of America’s Sport Car, the Chevrolet Corvette. Further information can be obtained by visiting www.corvetteannapolis.com.

