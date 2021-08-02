Construction Trades Career & Hiring Event at Pip Moyer Rec Center

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation (AAWDC) and The City of Annapolis are partnering with local trade unions to host the Construction Trades Career & Hiring Event. The event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

The hands-on event will allow residents to explore different career opportunities in the construction trades through demonstrations and virtual simulations including a virtual welder and presentations of virtual design and construction technology. Attendees can choose their path to success in construction and connect with union representatives on-site about apprenticeship opportunities.

Local unions attending include:

International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 99 (heavy equipment operators)

Plumbers & Gasfitters of Local 5

Millwrights Union (compressors, pumps, conveyors, gas and steam turbines, etc)

Ironworkers 5 (structural and reinforcing iron and steel to form and support buildings, bridges, and roads)

Sheet Metal Workers Local 100

Finishing Trades Institute (involving the finishing of surfaces in a building, such as flooring, painting, plastering, and tiling)

Insulators 24

Elevators/NEIEP Region 2

“Careers in construction can be very successful and apprenticeship opportunities are an excellent way for residents to get the training needed to grow their career while working,” said Kirkland J. Murray, President and CEO of AAWDC. “I hope every resident looking to start their next career will take advantage of this opportunity to explore this great career path.”

Mayor Buckley added, “this is an exciting opportunity for Annapolis residents to take their interest in a career in trades to the next level. We are happy to partner with AAWDC to give people an opportunity to explore their interests in a location that is convenient and accessible. I hope to see a big turnout!”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about this Trade Union Hiring Event which will greatly benefit many of our City’s residents. County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien (District 6) and I began this journey in the summer of 2019, and subsequently attending the ‘Careers in the Trades and Other Vocations’ event in Deale on March 3, 2020, sponsored by the Community Alliance of South County, was extremely encouraging, and was truly a pivotal moment. In spite of the pandemic, we never lost faith. We are very hopeful that this event will be the start of many more, and they will lead many of our residents onto very successful career paths.”

To learn more about the event visit constructiontrades.eventbrite.com

