Cars & Kids This Weekend at the Annapolis Town Center

| August 18, 2021, 08:32 AM

Come on out on Sunday, August 22nd for Cars & Kids at the Annapolis Town Center.

Stroll the boulevard from 10 am-2 pm for Cars & Kids! Bring the family and any car lovers to check out old school vintage cars, newer hot rides, and everything in between!

Enjoy the food trucks, balloon artists, and the most important part- a chance to give back to the community! The Annapolis Town Center merchants and management are urging everyone attending to bring along school supplies which will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

Event entry is free and open to the public. Enjoy the complimentary balloon artist, face painting, and snow cone machine. Support local food trucks by purchasing yummy snacks, and help a local child get a good head start on the new school year!

