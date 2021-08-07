Canelo’s Home Run Lifts Bowie to Second-Straight Win

On the day Adley Rutschman was named the No. 1 prospect in baseball, the Bowie Baysox (48-32) scored the last five runs of the game against the Somerset Patriots (50-31) to win 8-3 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Somerset starter Luis Medina walked five Bowie batters in the second inning, including two with the bases loaded, to put the visitors in front. The Baysox added one more run in the frame on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Stowers.

Somerset drew within one in the third and tied the game in the sixth, but the Baysox responded.

Malquin Canelo launched his fourth home run with Bowie, a two-run shot, in the seventh to put the Baysox in front for good. Bowie added two more in the eighth and another in the ninth, with the final run coming courtesy of a Cadyn Grenier RBI single.

Seth Mejias-Brean finished the night 3-4 with three runs scored.

On the mound for Bowie, Drew Rom threw five innings in his second start at the Double-A level, and allowed two runs on five hits without allowing a walk to go along with seven strikeouts.

Blaine Knight, pitching for the first time since the birth of his first child, earned the win in relief, throwing three innings and allowing just one run on four hits.

On Saturday it will be right-hander Cody Sedlock (4-2, 4.25 ERA) for Bowie as the Baysox look to take a 3-2 lead in the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. in Somerset.

The Baysox return home on August 10th for a series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Sports