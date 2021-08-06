Broad Daylight Shooting Sends Two to Shock Trauma; Police Search for Possible Third Victim

Shortly before 4:00 pm on August 6, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments responded to the parking lot of the ORchard Food Market in the 1100 Block of Reece Road in Severn for a reported shooting.

When police arrived there were two confirmed victims in two separate locations and a possible third victim.

Two have been flown to shock trauma in Baltimore. One victim is a 19-year-old male with life-threatening injuries. The second victim is thought to have non-life-threatening injuries but is in serious condition.

This story will be updated.

