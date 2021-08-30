Bowie Salvages Series Finale Against Erie

In the final game between the Bowie Baysox (59-41) and the Erie SeaWolves (54-48) this year, the Baysox hit four home runs, including three consecutive homers from Kyle Stowers, Andrew Daschbach, and Zach Watson, to beat Erie 6-5 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium.

It was another fast start for the SeaWolves, who went up 2-0 two batters into the game courtesy of a Drew Ward two-run home run. The Baysox then answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the first off a Zach Watson RBI single.

Bowie jumped ahead in a big way in the third, hitting those three consecutive home runs. The homer from Stowers was his fourth of the series.

Leading 4-3 into the bottom of the sixth, Bowie added two more runs on their fourth home run of the day, when Chris Hudgins hit a ball 441 feet to center with Johnny Rizer on base.

Erie scored one run each in the eighth and ninth, but the Baysox held on to secure their second win of the series.

Drew Rom threw four innings in his start, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Logan Gillaspie threw a scoreless fifth, and Garrett Stallings earned the win in relief, his first win at the Double-A level. He tossed four innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits without a walk to go along with three strikeouts.

The stakes will be high this week when Bowie welcomes the Somerset Patriots to town. Somerset is right behind Bowie for the second and final playoff spot. First pitch on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with starting pitchers yet to be announced.

