BONUS PODCAST: When An Executive Chef at Rams Head Takes The Stage at Rams Head On Stage…The Biondi Family Band

| August 27, 2021, 12:00 PM

What do you get when you take an Executive Chef at a local restaurant and give him a great voice and a guitar? Well in the case of Carlo Biondi, the Executive Chef at the Rams Head Group, you get the Biondi Family Band who will be taking to the stage of Rams Head on Stage on August 30th!

We sat down with Carlo to see how he juggles both roles, how often he sings while at work in the kitchen, his favorite meals at Rams Head, and why he’s the perfect frontman for the Biondi Family Band!

This was so unique and so fun!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

