Bonus Podcast: What One Local Student Will Do With a SECU Scholarship

SECU gave away $115,000 in scholarships to students across Maryland this year. Three in Anne Arundel County. As the face of banking has changed, SECU has been there changing along with it. Gone are the days of free toasters, ushered in by a community partner that is as invested in community just as much as community is invested in themselves.

Today, we speak with Sarah Ryan who wears two hats–Asst. VP of Community Outreach for SECU (the bank) and Director of the SECU MD Foundation (the philanthropic arm) to talk about the scholarship initiative and the future of SECU in Maryland.

We also hop on the phone with Annina who is a local recipient of a scholarship. Annina is a South River High graduate a few years back who was in the workforce and will be using the scholarship to fund a nearly 2-year certificate course at Goucher College in the fall.

Over the past 15 years, SECU has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to more than 250 Marylanders and is looking for more opportunities to improve our community including a new non-profit grant program initiated when COVID exposed the need.

