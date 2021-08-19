THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
BONUS PODCAST: Hollis Brown

| August 19, 2021, 10:30 AM

Hollis Brown has been described as “fizz and pop like fatback on a greasy skillet”–and that is accurate.

The genre-defying band from Brooklyn is coming to Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis on Friday, August 27th for one show in support of their latest album, Ozone Park!

We sat down with Mike Montali, the founder of the band about the past year, what it is like to get back on the road, the amazing tribute to Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground, the un-released Bo Diddley riff he was able to use with permission from Diddley’s estate, and a whole lot more!

Have a listen, and then get your tickets!

Rehab2Perform

