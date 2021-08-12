BONUS PODCAST: Elektric Voodo

After more than a decade as the founder and guitarist for Grace Potter & The Nocturnals, Scott Tournet has moved on to a new project–Elektric Voodoo.

Decidedly danceable. Thoroughly enjoyable. But not as easily pigeonholed into a genre. Here, this is a description:

The 7-piece ensemble blends afrobeat and Latin rhythms with rock & roll, psychedelia, jazz, blues and many other influences into its own unique genre that tastefully straddles the line between modern and vintage.

See what I mean? And this is just as Scott wanted. Based out of San Diego Elektric Voodoo will be coming to Rams Head On Stage on August 29th for a single show in support of their newest album release–Telescope.

We chatted about the album, how Scott wrote 50 songs and the band needed to whittle it down, what it’s like starting over building a band from the ground up, and the one song that will seal the deal to get someone to come see them live!

This is one show you will not regret seeing!

Have a listen!

